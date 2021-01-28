Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Munchie Magic Expands to East Coast Opening in Sixth State MA, Now Delivering Ice Cream, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in the United States From More Than 50 Locations

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) is expanding into Massachusetts, adding to its more than fifty locations in Washington State, Oregon, California, Illinois, and Arizona delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.







The newest of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that delivers ice cream, snacks, and hot foods through its third-party delivery partners is located in Whitman, MA and will service the regions south of Boston and surrounding populations.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "The success of our locations on the west coast have made it possible for us to now expand to the east coast and throughout the US. We have a very targeted plan, and this first east coast location gives us a strong base from which to build from."

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime will receive a per transaction license fee of $0.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR). The integration consolidates and analyzes data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic's Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a

ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA. ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime was officially issued U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303 titled Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System on September 1, 2020. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also published the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network. ReelTime also develops and licenses Virtual commerce technologies.

About Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic

Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc., which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle," the reality show special feature which aired on WE TV. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

