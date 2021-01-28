Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - CloudBreak Discovery Corp. ("CloudBreak" or the "Company") today announces that it intends to adjourn its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") currently scheduled for Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., to Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The place of the Meeting will not change, and the adjourned Meeting will be held at #890 - 1140 West Pender Street in Vancouver, British Columbia. To implement the adjournment, the Meeting will still be convened on January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., but it will be immediately adjourned. Other than a motion to adjourn the Meeting, there will be no voting or other matters conducted at the Meeting on January 29.

During the adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders with respect to the proposals to be voted upon at the Meeting, as outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 30, 2020 which was provided to all shareholders and is available at www.sedar.com. Only shareholders as of the previously determined record date of December 23, 2020 are entitled to and are being requested to vote. No further action is required for shareholders that previously submitted a completed form of proxy for the Meeting. The Company will issue further news releases respecting the Meeting and the business to be conducted at the Meeting as and when warranted.

About CloudBreak Discovery Corp.

CloudBreak Discovery Corp. is focused on creating shareholder value through acquisition and monetization of prospective and underexplored mineral properties both domestically and internationally. The Company acquires undervalued assets both pre discovery and post discovery then works with 3rd party explorers and developers to advance the assets and build shareholder value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Meister

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 351-6647

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73083