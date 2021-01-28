Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) -Railtown Capital Corp. (TSXV: RLT.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 28, 2021 it completed an initial public offering (the "Offering") in British Columbia and Alberta of 5,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $500,000 pursuant to a final prospectus dated January 8, 2021 (the "Prospectus").

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acted as agent in the Offering, in connection with which it received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and an administrative fee. In addition, an aggregate of 500,000 agent's warrants were issued to the Agent and its selling group, each such agent's warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 expiring 60 months from the date that the Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Upon closing of the Offering and as disclosed in the Prospectus, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Sidecar") pursuant to which it issued 3,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. All Common Shares issued in connection with the Sidecar are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 29, 2021. In connection with the Sidecar, the Company paid cash commissions in the aggregate of $6,570 to certain finders.

At the closing of the Offering, the Company also granted stock options (the "Options") to directors of the Company to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,300,000 Common Shares. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 any time prior to January 28, 2031.

Following completion of the Offering and Sidecar, the Company has 13,000,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding, 5,560,000 of which are subject to escrow restrictions as disclosed in the Prospectus. The TSXV has accepted the Company's listing application and the Common Shares are anticipated to resume trading on the TSXV at the opening of business on Monday, February 1, 2021, under the symbol "RLT.P".

For further information please see the Prospectus, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

The Company is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The current directors and officers of the Company are: Cameron White (CEO, President, Corporate Secretary and Director), Claudia Tornquist (CFO and Director), Timothy Gamble (Director) and Graeme Barker (Director). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSX-V, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed "Qualifying Transaction".

For more information please contact the Company at 604-765-2601 or railtowncapital@gmail.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Railtown Capital Corp.

Cameron White

CEO, President and Corporate Secretary

