Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Deepak Malhotra, Ph.D., as Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Deepak Malhotra has over four decades of mining industry experience and is a world-renowned processing expert. He has a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics and MS in Metallurgical Engineering from Colorado School of Mines and is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. One of Dr. Malhotra's many edited works, "Politics of Mining: What They Don't Teach You in School" is published by SME.

Dr. Malhotra is an advisor to leading international Private Equity Funds and Financial Institutions and sits on the Boards of a number of public mining companies including Canagold Resources Ltd. (formerly, Canarc Resource Corp.), Cardero Resource Corp., Gold Play Mining Inc. and Magellan Gold and is the former Board Chairman and founder of Blackrock Gold.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford, said, "The experience and wide scope of industry knowledge that Dr. Malhotra brings to Belgravia will be instrumental in order to successfully evaluate and acquire the desired assets for Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets."

Core Holding Highlights:

Belgravia Hartford three core portfolio holdings:

Blackrock Gold Corp

9,300,000 common shares 1,000,000 Warrants priced at $0.30 expiring January 20, 2022

Imperial Mining Group

11,515,153 common shares 1,818,181 Warrants at $0.055 expiring July 23, 2022 4,666,667 Warrants at $0.11 expiring September 10, 2022

Nexus Gold Corp.

9,509,091 common shares 1,895,653 Warrants at $0.18 expiring February 26, 2021 1,500,000 Warrants at $0.15 expiring October 7, 2022 1,863,636 Warrants at $0.075 expiring November 30, 2022 2,890,909 Warrants at $0.075 expiring December 31, 2022 2,360,000 Warrants at $0.07 expiring July 3, 2023 200,000 Warrants at $0.24 expiring September 12, 2023 8,000,000 Warrants at $0.07 expiring January 31, 2025



Azodi further stated, "Belgravia's growth strategy is now a combination of two distinct paths; an investment portfolio with key holdings and direct asset ownership through the recently announced subsidiary, Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets. The objective remains to build both of these platforms. Regular updates on core holdings will be made available."

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

