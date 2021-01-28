Docebo Inc. ("Docebo") (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform, has maintained their top positioning as a Core Leader by Fosway, Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst, on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems.

"The recognition as a Core Leader by Fosway can be attributed to our customers dedication to their learning success," said Jared Cook, VP of Customer Experience at Docebo. "Our mission is picking up momentum as we continue to enhance our customer experience, along with our innovative technology to allow our 2000+ customers to operate at higher levels of performance."

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway said: "With the pandemic, learning technology has had to evolve rapidly over the last year. Docebo's position as a Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems reflects their continued growth, innovation and investment in customer success both in reach across Europe and globally."

Having recently acquired forMetris, a leading SaaS-based learning impact evaluation platform based in France, Docebo is continuing to attract new enterprise customers and talent within the European market. Docebo's commitment to leadership in the UK and European markets have not gone unnoticed. These recognitions include the Top 15 Highest Performing Learning Technology Providers by the Learning and Performance Institute, the Best Learning Management System by eLearning Industry and most recently appointed as a 2021 Leader for Europe by G2 Crowd.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

