Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (the "Company") announces that it has received payment of $2,500,000 from Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd., representing the balance of the $5,000,000 purchase price from the sale of the Company's 5% net smelter return royalty on the Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton.

In addition, further to its press releases of December 3, 2020 and January 6, 2021, the Company wishes to provide an update on the proposed transaction between the Company, Frank Guillemette, Jonathan Girard and Jean-Francois Girard (collectively, the "Vendors") pursuant to which the Company will purchase from the Vendors all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of 9396-1217 Quebec Inc. ("Holdco"), whose sole asset is 100% of the common shares in the capital of 9220-5392 Quebec Inc. (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Company has filed a geological report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, with respect to the Philibert property located in Quebec's Chibougamau mining camp, which is the sole asset of Holdco.

Additional information regarding the geological report and the Proposed Transaction will be disclosed in a filing statement being prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction and is expected to be ready when required. In addition, the Company has made the determination that in connection with the Proposed Transaction it will apply for a waiver of sponsorship requirements pursuant to the policies of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

Fred Leigh

President & CEO of Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd.

Phone: (416) 861-5933

Email: info@hornbybay.com

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and, if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. The Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Further details of the Proposed Transaction contemplated by the definitive agreement with respect to the Proposed Transaction will be included in subsequent news releases and disclosure documents to be filed by the Company.

