The photonic sensor market is expected to grow by 20.29 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

The advent of the wireless sensing technology is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion will hamper the market growth.

Photonic Sensor Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the fiber optic sensors segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Photonic Sensor Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the defense and security segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Photonic Sensor Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for the photonic sensor in North America.

