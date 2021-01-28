The photonic sensor market is expected to grow by 20.29 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.
The advent of the wireless sensing technology is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as accuracy and calibration issues during sensor fusion will hamper the market growth.
Photonic Sensor Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the fiber optic sensors segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Photonic Sensor Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the defense and security segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Photonic Sensor Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for the photonic sensor in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holding AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- Halliburton Co.
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Roctest Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Defense and security Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial infrastructure Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public infrastructure Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Fiber optic sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-photonic sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Image sensors Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
