Helix BioPharma Corp.: Helix Biopharma Corp. Reports Voting Results

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, based on its proprietary technological platform DOS47, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 28, 2021 (the "Meeting"). In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a summary of the results of matters voted on at the Meeting.

There were 21 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 62,583,466 common shares, representing approximately 47.08% of Helix's total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in Helix's management information circular dated December 3, 2020 was elected as a director of Helix for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of Helix as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Heman Chao 62,558,687 100% 810 0.00% Ireneusz Fafara 62,559,487 100% 10 0.00% Artur Gabor 62,559,487 100% 10 0.00% Slawomir Majewski 62,559,487 100% 10 0.00%

2. Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Helix until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Helix as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 62,583,456 100% 10 0.00%



3. Share Consolidation

The special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of Helix to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of Helix at a ratio of up to thirty-five pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share, as and when determined by the Board of Directors, was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the special resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment to the articles of Helix as follows:



Votes For Votes Against # % # % 62,583,096 100% 370 0.00%



4. Quorum Increase Resolution

The resolution authorizing an amendment to By-Law No.1 of Helix to increase the shareholder meeting quorum requirement from 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares to 33 1/3% of the issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the meeting in person or represented by proxy, at such time as may be determined by the Board of Directors, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment to By-Law No.1 of Helix as follows:



Votes For Votes Against # % # % 62,559,487 100.00% 10 0.00%



About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immuno-oncology, for the prevention and treatment of cancer, based on the Company's proprietary technology platform DOS47. Helix is currently listed on the TSX under the symbol "HBP". For more information: https://www.helixbiopharma.com.

Investor Relations

Helix BioPharma Corp.

9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9

Phone: + 1 (905) 841-2300

ir@helixbiopharma.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen

Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160

helix@alphabronze.net

SOURCE: Helix BioPharma Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626687/Helix-Biopharma-Corp-Reports-Voting-Results