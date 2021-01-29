Top Aces Welcomes First F-16s to Mesa, AZ

Adversary Air Industry Leader Brings Advanced Jets for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Training

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Corp. is pleased to announce the arrival of its first batch of F-16 fighters to the company's F-16 Center of Excellence in Mesa, Arizona. Under the U.S. Air Force IDIQ contract, Top Aces will begin providing its unmatched adversary training for the USAF, U.S. Navy and DoD in 2021.



Top Aces is the first commercial provider in the world to offer the supersonic F-16. The upgraded fleet of F-16s are able to employ an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, helmet-mounted cueing system, tactical datalink and high off boresight missile capability to provide unparalleled adversary air training.

"Our vision is to be the most trusted provider of innovative combat training solutions in a highly specialized industry where experience matters," said Top Aces Corp. President Russ Quinn, a 26-year USAF veteran and previous Aggressor pilot with over 3,300 F-16 flight hours. "We acquired our fleet of F-16s in order to fulfill our vision of training the next generation of combat leaders here in the U.S."

"For the past fifteen years, Top Aces has effectively and affordably trained air force leaders throughout the world. We're excited to join with the USAF and bring both professional and highly credible adversary air capability to the U.S.," added Mr. Quinn.

