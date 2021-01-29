Atlantic Natural Foods Addresses Trademarked TUNO Product

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Douglas Hines, chairman of Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), the leading shelf-stable manufacturer of award-winning Loma Linda and TUNO brands, today released the following statement:

"We have been advised by several sources in Europe and North America, including media outlets, that Dutch company Schouten Europe B.V. is preparing to launch a plant-based tuna alternative called 'TuNo'.

"TUNO is a registered trademark of Atlantic Natural Foods, and our TUNO-branded, plant-based seafood alternative products have been in commerce since 1984. Atlantic Natural Foods assumed the plant-based seafood alternative products under the globally known TUNO trademark when the company acquired the Loma Linda brand product portfolio from Kellogg in 2014. TUNO products are sold throughout Europe, as well as North America and Australia in both retail and catering applications.

"Loma Linda is the oldest vegetarian brand with a 100-year-old history dating back to John Kellogg, and currently maintains several registrations in North America and Europe, with TUNO being one.

"Although we encourage new and creative product creation in the plant-based world, the claim by the Dutch company Schouten B.V. has clearly infringed on our rights and mission and has created confusion in the marketplace. Further, as our company has dedicated years towards quietly effecting change on the seas, TuNo clearly infringes on our mission. Therefore, we are committed to vigorously defending our rights and the purity of our TUNO asset. We've engaged European/Dutch counsel to advance our rights before the Hague if required, though we hope this is not necessary. Although we are based in North America, our partners in London and Europe are a critical part of the brand's dedicated future and have a material effect of this announcement.

"This year continues to be a challenge, but we do not want to lose sight of our mission and values as we continue to create healthy food for the world."

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, N.C., Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda, TUNO, neat and Kaffree Roma brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 30 countries, including the U.K., EU, Switzerland and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

