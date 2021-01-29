The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market is expected to grow by USD 1.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as overcapacity constraints with seismic vessel fleets will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/offshore-oil-and-gas-seismic-equipment-and-acquisitions-market-industry-analysis
Offshore Oil And Gas Seismic Equipment And Acquisitions Market: Technology Landscape
By technology, 3D seismic survey segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 18% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Germany.
Offshore Oil And Gas Seismic Equipment And Acquisitions Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 27% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Norway and the UK are the key markets for Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co.
- Fugro NV
- ION Geophysical Corp.
- Mitcham Industries Inc.
- PGS ASA
- Polarcus Ltd.
- SAExploration Holdings Inc.
- SeaBird Exploration Plc
- Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- 3D seismic survey Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2D seismic survey Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 4D seismic survey Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology
- Emergence of seismic-while-drilling technology
- Increasing demand for digital oilfields
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006210/en/
