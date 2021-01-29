Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the health and wellness market. The market is segmented by product (naturally health food, functional food, BFY food, organic food, and food intolerance products), distribution channel (retail stores and online stores), end-user (water and waste treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others), and geographic landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006212/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Health and Wellness Market: Key Findings

Health and wellness market value to grow by USD 1,299.84 billion at over 6% CAGR during 2020-2024

32% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

Based on product, the naturally health food segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Health and wellness market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Health and Wellness Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing emphasis on health and well-being is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the global health and wellness market. Rising disposable incomes coupled with expanding middle-class population has increased the consumer expenditure on health and well-being. This is encouraging market players to introduce free health coaching, giveaway campaigns, community gatherings centered around self-care, nutrition, and other services to attract customers. Some vendors are adopting effective marketing campaigns to target specific customer demographics. Thus, the rising emphasis on health and well-being is expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions and the growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Health and Wellness Market: Major Vendors

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science, Consumer Health, and Animal Health. The company offers health and wellness products under brands such as Eylea, Glucobay, Levitra, Nebido, and Claritin. It also offers other healthcare products.

Brunswick Corp.

Brunswick Corp. operates its business through segments such as Marine Engine, Boat, and Fitness. The company offers various fitness equipment under brands such as Hammer Strength, Indoor Cycling Group, Cybex, and Scifit.

Core Health Fitness LLC

Core Health Fitness LLC operates its business through the Core health and fitness brands segment. The company offers a wide range of fitness products and accessories under product segments such as Consoles and displays, Main floor cardio, Indoor cycling bikes, HIIT zone, and Weightroom.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Global health and wellness food market is segmented by distribution channel (retail stores and online stores), product (naturally health food, functional food, BFY food, organic food, and food intolerance products), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wellness Tourism Market Global wellness tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006212/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/