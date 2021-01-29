Global polyethylene foam market will grow by USD 2.19 Billion During 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006219/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global polyethylene foam market registered a YOY growth of 5.24% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Get Free Sample Report to Know More

Polyethylene Foam Market: Growing demand from emerging economies to drive growth

Factors such as the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government norms are encouraging global automobile manufacturers to shift their manufacturing operations to emerging economies such as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India. Besides, changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and rapid increase in industrialization and economic developments in these countries have significantly boosted the growth of various other industries including construction, transportation, electronics, and packaging industries. The growth of these industries is increasing the demand for PE foams, which is driving the growth of the market.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the increasing use of PE foam insulation in the construction industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Polyethylene Foam Market: Increasing use of PE foam insulation in the construction industry

PE foams are extensively used in the construction industry owing to their high electrical and thermal insulation properties and resistance to chemicals. Over the years, the proliferation of new chemical factories, rising demand for food processing, petroleum refining, and communication infrastructure have fueled the growth of the construction industry globally. In addition, the increasing number of residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects has significantly increased the demand for insulation materials such as PE foams in the construction industry. Therefore, the growth of the construction industry is expected to positively influence the growth of the polyethylene foam market during the forecast period.

"The increase in the demand for PE foams from the automotive industry and the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Polyethylene Foam Market: Major Vendors

The report covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, including:

Armacell International SA

Dafa AS

FoamPartner Switzerland AG

INOAC Corp.

JSP Corp.

Polyethylene Foam Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the polyethylene foam market by Type (XLPE foam and Non-XLPE foam) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the polyethylene foam market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as population growth, economic growth, and the rise in disposable incomes.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market Global polyethylene furanoate market is segmented by application (bottles, films, and fibers) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented by downstream products (fibers, resins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Share by Competitors

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006219/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/