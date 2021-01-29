Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
29.01.21
08:18 Uhr
4,560 Euro
-0,045
-0,98 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6454,82009:01
Dow Jones News
29.01.2021 | 07:40
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi to contribute to European digital sovereignty.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi to contribute to European digital sovereignty. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi to contribute to European digital sovereignty. 
29-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi to contribute to European digital sovereignty 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), January 29, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computer servers, announces it has been selected by the European Commission to contribute to designing 
and building a European sovereign High Performance Computing solution. 
 
2CRSi announces it is among the members of the consortium selected by the European Commission to design and manufacture 
sovereign 100%-European pilot systems based on RISC-V accelerators, as a first step towards the realisation of future 
operational European exascale systems. 
 
In the last year, as Covid-19 has revealed and exacerbated many of Europe's existing vulnerabilities, Europe has begun 
to recognise the need to defend its sovereignty. Digital sovereignty is one of the five priority stakes. 
 
The European PILOT (Pilot using Independent Local & Open Technology) will be the first demonstration of two ALL 
European High-Performance Computing (HPC) and High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA[1]) accelerators, designed, 
implemented, manufactured, and owned by Europe. The project combines open-source software and open and proprietary 
hardware to deliver the first completely European full stack software, accelerator, and integrated ecosystem based on a 
RISC-V architecture coupled to any general-purpose processor (CPU). To produce this full stack research prototype, the 
European PILOT will also leverage and extend the work already done in multiple European projects such as European 
Processor Initiative, MEEP, POP2 CoE, EuroEXA and ExaNeSt. 
 
There are 20 public and private contributors in PILOT, each working on a specific part of the project. 2CRSi is awarded 
the position of hardware manufacturer: 2CRSi will provide server-based solutions around its OCtoPus platform for host 
systems and open compute accelerator solutions. 2CRSi will also work on the integration of the solution in the 
immersion tanks and provide the communication between the tanks of the system. 
 
2CRSi being a part of the consortium is a clear recognition as a tier 1 European tech actor. It further demonstrates 
the merits of the Group's strategy to design low energy consumption servers which are manufactured locally too. This 
commitment is a strong differentiating factor for 2CRSi. 
 
2CRSi's work in the consortium will be rewarded by a EUR2.4 million grant over the next 3 years. 
 
"We are very proud to be the server manufacturer of a 100%-European solution. Digital sovereignty is critical for many 
security and economic issues: for instance, AI is estimated to contribute more than EUR13 trillion to the global economy 
by 2030; based on existing technologies, the share that Europe can capture remains limited. The PILOT project will 
enable Europe to be equipped with cutting-edge computing capabilities", says Alain Wilmouth, Chairman and Co-founder of 
2CRSi. 
 
 
 
- END - 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of EUR141.1m. The 
Group today has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and 
network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris 
(ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: 
www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi                Actifin                  Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne           Jennifer Jullia 
COO                  Financial Communication  Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com  sderbanne@actifin.fr     jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70    + 33 1 56 88 11 14       + 33 1 56 88 11 19 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Used for artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP 2CRSi - Europe EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         2CRSi SA 
                 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
                 67200 Strasbourg 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:          investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:        www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:            FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1164268 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1164268 29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 01:09 ET (06:09 GMT)

2CRSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.