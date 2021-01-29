THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR CIRCULATED, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) ("Pherecydes" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it is bringing forward its Initial Public Offering with a view to listing its shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0011651694 Ticker: ALPHE

Pursuant to article 23.3.2 of the Document d'Information, and given the strong success of the capital increase undertaken within the framework of its IPO, Pherecydes has decided to bring forward to February 1, 2021 the closing of the Fixed-Price Offer ("FPO") (5 pm CET, 8 pm for online subscriptions) and the Global Placement (5 pm CET).

Modified schedule of the operation

Feb. 1, 2021 Closing of the FPO at 5 pm CET (8 pm CET for online subscriptions)

Closing of the Global Placement at 5 pm CET Feb. 2, 2021 Press release indicating the definitive number of New Shares and the results of the Offer

Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice of the results of the Offer Feb. 4, 2021 Settlement-Delivery of the Fixed-Price Offer and Global Placement Feb. 5, 2021 The Company's shares begin trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of 21 experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute or should not be considered as a public offering, an offer to subscribe company's securities or a public solicitation in preparation for a public offering of Pherecydes Pharma's securities. Pursuant to the provisions of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 211-2 of the General Regulations of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF), any offer for a total amount of less than €8,000,000 shall not give rise to a Prospectus approved by the AMF. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

In the United Kingdom, this document is addressed to and intended solely for those persons who are qualified investors pursuant to Article 2(1)(e) (i), (ii) and (iii) of the Prospectus Directive of the European Union, and who are also considered as (i) investment professionals (persons with professional investing experience) pursuant to Article 19(5) of the 2000 Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the Order), (ii) persons included in the scope of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) persons invited or urged to participate in an investment activity (pursuant to Article 21 of the 2000 Financial Services and Markets Act) in connection with the issuance or the sale of financial securities (all such persons being designated together as the "interested Persons"). In the United Kingdom, this document is addressed solely to the Interested Persons and no person other than an interested person must use or rely on this document. Any investment or investment activity to which this document refers shall be accessible only to the Interested Persons and shall be undertaken only with Interested Persons.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell Pherecydes Pharma's securities in the United States of America. Pherecydes Pharma's securities cannot be sold in the United States of America without the registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Pherecydes Pharma is not contemplating registering an offer or any public offering of securities, in the United States of America.

The diffusion of this document in other countries may result in violating applicable rules governing securities law. This document does not constitute an offer of Pherecydes Pharma's securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other country. This document must not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006145/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Philippe Rousseau

CFO

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 98