In an earnings call this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk boldly claimed that the company will soon be "the market leader in solar."From pv magazine USA Telsa is intensifying its focus on solar, CEO Elon Musk said during the company's fourth quarter earnings call on Jan. 27. "There were a few years there where we had to devote the whole company to Model 3 production and building … But now we [have] a little more bandwidth. We're putting a lot of attention on solar, and it is growing rapidly. So, I think it will not be long before Tesla is, by far, the market leader in solar," Musk said. For Tesla, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...