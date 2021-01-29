Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
WKN: A2AHZA ISIN: SE0008294334 
Xetra
28.01.21
17:35 Uhr
0,320 Euro
-0,001
-0,31 %
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ENDOMINES AB REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 JANUARY 2021  SHARES

THE SHARES OF ENDOMINES AB REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

The shares of Endomines were transferred to the observation segment on 2.9.2020
on the grounds of the rules of the exchange (Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1 article f). 

The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
