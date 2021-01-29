Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZA ISIN: SE0008294334 Ticker-Symbol: ED01 
Xetra
28.01.21
17:35 Uhr
0,320 Euro
-0,001
-0,31 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2021 | 08:05
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Endomines AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Endomines AB (publ) is removed (11/21)

Den 2 september 2020 gavs aktierna i Endomines AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
situation. 

Igår den 28 januari 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om utfallet i en av Bolaget genomförd företrädesemission. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna (ENDO, ISIN-kod SE0008294334, orderboks-ID
41059) och de betalda tecknade aktierna (ENDO BTA, ISIN-kod SE0015382031,
orderboks-ID 213767) i Endomines AB (publ) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. 

On September 2, 2020, the shares in Endomines AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to uncertainty surrounding the issuer's
financial position. 

Yesterday, January 28, 2021, the Company published a press release with
information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (ENDO, ISIN code SE0008294334, order book ID 41059) and
paid subscribed shares (ENDO BTA, ISIN code SE0015382031, order book ID 213767)
in Endomines AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
ENDOMINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.