Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Endomines AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Endomines AB (publ) is removed (11/21)

Den 2 september 2020 gavs aktierna i Endomines AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella situation. Igår den 28 januari 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om utfallet i en av Bolaget genomförd företrädesemission. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna (ENDO, ISIN-kod SE0008294334, orderboks-ID 41059) och de betalda tecknade aktierna (ENDO BTA, ISIN-kod SE0015382031, orderboks-ID 213767) i Endomines AB (publ) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On September 2, 2020, the shares in Endomines AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty surrounding the issuer's financial position. Yesterday, January 28, 2021, the Company published a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (ENDO, ISIN code SE0008294334, order book ID 41059) and paid subscribed shares (ENDO BTA, ISIN code SE0015382031, order book ID 213767) in Endomines AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.