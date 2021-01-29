Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
Dow Jones News
29.01.2021 | 08:31
74 Leser
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties 
29-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
29 January 2021 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Disposal of Properties 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of four properties 
from its portfolio. 
 
The Company has sold retail properties at auction in Chester, Scarborough, Bedford and Llandudno for an aggregate 
GBP1.6m, in line with the most recent valuations. 
 
The properties were originally acquired within larger portfolios in 2014 and 2015.  The Chester unit is currently 
vacant, the Scarborough and Bedford units are let on three-month rolling leases at below market rents and the Llandudno 
unit is significantly over-rented with expiry in May 2022.  These disposals have reduced the Company's high street 
retail sector weighting from 11% to 10%. 
 
Commenting on the disposals, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's 
external fund manager), said: 
 
"These assets were not aligned with the strategy of the Company as we did not anticipate future rental growth.  We have 
already invested the sale proceeds in higher quality assets with greater prospects for income and capital growth, 
better supporting the Board's objective of increasing dividends in a sustainable way." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                                                     www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan            Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                         www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
                  www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           CREI 
LEI Code:       2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92438 
EQS News ID:    1163967 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
