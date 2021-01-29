Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Nexcom A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Copenhagen January 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Nexom A/S share (short name: NEXCOM) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Nexcom belongs to the technology sector and is the 1st company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is no. 3 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Nexcom A/S is a "Software as a Service" SaaS-based company that develops and delivers software systems for automation and improvement of companies' customer service. Nexcom helps companies that have a large number of customers, including companies in telephony, insurance, energy and property management, which handle many customer contacts and therefore need automated solutions that ensure high efficiency and low cost levels. "Today we have reached a significant milestone on Nexcom's journey", says Rolf Adamson, CEO of Nexcom A/S. "We look forward to continuing adding value to both customers and shareholders by delivering products to our customers that they can use to raise the bar on customer experiences". "We are proud to welcome Nexcom to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Nexcom's listing shows the way for other tech companies that, in addition to raising capital, also want to take advantage of the visibility that a listing on Nasdaq's markets gives new companies." Nexcom has appointed Kapital Partner as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq press officer: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com