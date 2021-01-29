Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Nexcom A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Copenhagen January 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the Nexom A/S share (short name: NEXCOM) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. Nexcom belongs to the technology sector and is the 1st
company, which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is
no. 3 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Nexcom A/S is a "Software as a Service" SaaS-based company that develops and
delivers software systems for automation and improvement of companies' customer
service. Nexcom helps companies that have a large number of customers,
including companies in telephony, insurance, energy and property management,
which handle many customer contacts and therefore need automated solutions that
ensure high efficiency and low cost levels. 

"Today we have reached a significant milestone on Nexcom's journey", says Rolf
Adamson, CEO of Nexcom A/S. "We look forward to continuing adding value to both
customers and shareholders by delivering products to our customers that they
can use to raise the bar on customer experiences". 

"We are proud to welcome Nexcom to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Nexcom's listing shows
the way for other tech companies that, in addition to raising capital, also
want to take advantage of the visibility that a listing on Nasdaq's markets
gives new companies." 

Nexcom has appointed Kapital Partner as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject
to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements
for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main
Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 



Nasdaq press officer:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
