Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Insplorion to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, January 29, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Insplorion AB's shares (short name INSP) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Insplorion is the 2nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. With its disrupting proprietary sensor platform, NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), Swedish company Insplorion currently have three main branches of operation. Battery, air quality and hydrogen sensors, as well as NPS based research equipment. NPS is a technology that makes it possible to study Nano processes on surfaces and in thin layers. Because of the sensors' high sensitivity, robust character and possibility for miniaturization, NPS is suited for rough environments on the field, in the industry or in corrosive environments like inside a battery. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. "We are very pleased with the confidence that is seen from the funding result," said Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO of Insplorion. "Seeing that our vision and perception of Insplorion's potential is shared by new professional investors as well as our shareholders is strengthening. The listing on Nasdaq First North is an important step in increasing our visibility and accessibility for investors, partners and customers not only in Sweden, but also internationally". "We are pleased to welcome Insplorion, and important contributor to Nasdaq's growing technology sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Technology companies like Insplorion will contribute to the larger trends of automation and implementations of smart systems. We congratulate them on a successful listing and we will follow their journey of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market." Insplorion has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com