EQT takes next step in its Asia-Pacific strategy - opens office in Japan

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with EQT AB's strategic roadmap outlined at the IPO in 2019, growing in the Asia-Pacific region is a key focus area. As the next step on that strategy, EQT is happy to announce the establishment of a local EQT Partners office in Japan. The first EQT investment advisory team to establish in Japan is the Private Equity business line with the team based in Tokyo. EQT is in the process of both recruiting local talent and relocating EQT resources to build a team representing both EQT's DNA and local-with-locals approach.

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner of EQT AB, says: "Japan is a major and increasingly exciting market for private capital and one of the largest geographic opportunities we have globally. We are now making a long-term commitment to developing EQT's presence in Japan and believe that our unique value-added approach and industrial heritage will be highly relevant. Core EQT skills such as supporting companies to internationalize, go through a digital transformation and become sustainability leaders, are all areas where we could support many Japanese companies".

To ensure effective access to the Japanese market, and that EQT's industrial, growth-focused investment approach is adapted to domestic market conditions, EQT is also delighted to announce that it will collaborate with a local leading private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners ("JIP"). The specific area of focus will be in finding sizable investment opportunities where global expansion is required, mainly in healthcare, TMT, industrial technology and services sectors. JIP has an outstanding track record in the Japanese market and has been in operation since 2002.

Simon Griffiths, Partner and Head of EQT Private Equity Asia-Pacific, says: "The Japanese market is developing rapidly, and we see many examples where EQT's expertise and approach can support Japanese companies. JIP has a very similar approach to investing, taking a long-term view, and seeking to develop the strategy and operations of each company in close collaboration with management. We look forward to working together with JIP to help create global growth opportunities for Japanese industries."

The establishment of EQT Partners' Japan office is subject to obtaining registration under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act in Japan.

