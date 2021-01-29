The "Sweden Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Swedish life insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, claims paid and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights into the dynamics of the Swedish life insurance industry.

Comparison of Swedish life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

A comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Swedish insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Swedish life insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Sweden

It provides historical values for the Swedish life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Swedish life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Sweden and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Lines of Business

Consumer Segments

KPIs

Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 6 Trend by Lines of Business

Consumer Segment

Chapter 7 Business Performance and Market Share

Chapter 8 Distribution

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 11 Insurtech

Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey

Companies Mentioned

Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual

The life insurance company Skandia, mutual

Avanza Pension Insurance Company

Nordea Life Insurance Sweden AB

AMF Pensions Insurance AB

Swedish Trade Fund Insurance

Handelsbanken Life Insurance AB

Danica Pension Insurance Company Ltd (publ)

KPA Pension AB (publ)

SEB Pension and Insurance AB

