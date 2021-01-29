The "Sweden Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Swedish life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, claims paid and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights into the dynamics of the Swedish life insurance industry.
- Comparison of Swedish life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
- A comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- Swedish insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Swedish life insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Sweden
- It provides historical values for the Swedish life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Swedish life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Sweden and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Lines of Business
- Consumer Segments
- KPIs
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Trend by Lines of Business
- Consumer Segment
Chapter 7 Business Performance and Market Share
Chapter 8 Distribution
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 11 Insurtech
Chapter 12 Consumer Insight Survey
Companies Mentioned
- Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual
- The life insurance company Skandia, mutual
- Avanza Pension Insurance Company
- Nordea Life Insurance Sweden AB
- AMF Pensions Insurance AB
- Swedish Trade Fund Insurance
- Handelsbanken Life Insurance AB
- Danica Pension Insurance Company Ltd (publ)
- KPA Pension AB (publ)
- SEB Pension and Insurance AB
