Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (24/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from February 1, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2105 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2021-05-19 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-05-19 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0015504907 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2105 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB