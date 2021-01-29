Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (24/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect
from February 1, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. 

Trading code       RGKT_2105   
-------------------------------
Expiration date    2021-05-19  
-------------------------------
Last trading date  2021-05-19  
-------------------------------
ISIN               SE0015504907
-------------------------------
Short name         RGKT 2105   
-------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
