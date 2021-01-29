ISG Provider Lens report sees growing demand for data engineering services and cloud integration

Enterprises in Germany increasingly seek to gather and analyze data from varied sources, but many don't have the resources and experience to implement a holistic data management strategy, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq:III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics Solutions and Service Partners Report for Germany finds companies in the country turning to providers of data analytics solutions and services to fill the gap.

"In uncertain times, especially, businesses need to base their decisions on solid evidence," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, ISG EMEA partner based in Germany. "Data analytics services are crucial for building resilient businesses that are ready for the future."

The report notes that German manufacturing and logistics were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many digitization initiatives put on hold. Data analytics projects were an exception to this trend, however.

Demand for services in the areas of data science, data engineering, cloud integration for analytics and data lifecycle management are increasing. However, the report notes the growth of the data science industry is limited by a skills shortage in Germany. Enterprises and service providers are retraining their own in-house employees to add data analytics skills. In addition, new automated tools, such as Google Cloud Smart Analytics, will start to compete with traditional data science services.

Data engineering services, meanwhile, make up the bulk of data analytics activities by companies in Germany, the report finds. The demand for data engineering services is increasing as the number of decentralized data sources grows. Companies are building data lakes to capture data from the network edge and other sources.

The demand for cloud integration of data analytics infrastructure environments is also growing, the report adds. As more businesses shift to digital operations, the cloud has become the inevitable choice for investment in data analytics infrastructure.

Demand for data lifecycle management expertise is growing as well, the report says. The sheer volume of data being collected by businesses creates continuous operational challenges in governance and general data management.

The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics Solutions and Service Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 75 providers across six quadrants: Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services, Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services, Data Lifecyle Management Services, Self-Service Analytics and BI Platforms As-a-Service, and Analytics Reporting Solutions.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, DXC Technology and IBM as leaders in four quadrants and Alexander Thamm and Cognizant as leaders in three. *um (Orange Business Services), Deloitte, NTT DATA, PwC, SAP, Tableau, Tech Mahindra and TIBCO are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Bosch, Cubeware, datapine, Empolis, eoda, infomotion, Infosys, Microsoft, PTC, Qlik, SAS, Splunk and STATSWORX are named as leaders in one.

In addition, Data Insights, HCL, Infosys and Reply were named Rising Stars-companies with "promising portfolios" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant each.

The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics Solutions and Service Partners Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq:III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

