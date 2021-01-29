Super Terminais chooses CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to revolutionize its operations

Super Terminais will implement OPUS Terminal by 2021 to enhance visibility and productivity

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of terminal operation solutions, announced a new agreement for OPUS Terminal with Super Terminais. The company will implement OPUS Terminal to address an array of business needs with the intention to improve productivity, accuracy of container inventory, and overall efficiency.

Located in Manaus, Brazil, Super Terminais's cargo volumes have grown over the years, necessitating an upgraded TOS that can meet their growing needs and support them into the future. Super Terminais selected CyberLogitec's TOS to help the terminal effectively monitor, manage and enhance operations at the site in real-time while improving customer service.

"CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal will help us improve inventory accuracy and operational efficiency, on top of providing better visibility to all our stakeholders," says Marcello Di Gregorio, Managing Director at Super Terminais. "Implementing the new TOS supports our commitment to meet and exceed expectations through reliable services, meeting deadlines, and adding value to our partners."

"With our innovative TOS, we are confident in helping terminals reach their full business potential with state-of-the-art technologies," said Jason Jae-Seung Hyeon, CEO of CyberLogitec. "We look forward to being in partnership with Super Terminais in digitizing its operations with efficiency and are eager to assist in their continued success."

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

Media contact: Cherie Mah, Head of Global Marketing and Sales Planning, CyberLogitec, +65-90217249, Email: cherie.mah@cyberlogitec.com

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a global leader in the maritime, port and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.

About Super Terminais

Super Terminais operates containerized cargo, project cargo and loose cargo with a team of trained professionals. They are committed to the quality of their services for their customers. Their advanced equipment and strict compliance with preventive and corrective maintenance schedules with original parts ensure safety and efficiency when handling loads.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900757/CyberLogitec_Global_Logo.jpg