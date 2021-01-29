Around 569 MW of new PV systems were installed last year under the country's rules for self-consumption. Around 56% of this capacity was deployed in the industrial segment, while commercial installations had a 23% share.From pv magazine Spain According to new statistics released by Spanish photovoltaic association UNEF, about 596 MW of new PV systems for self-consumption were deployed in Spain last year. This figure represents an increase of 30% compared to 2019, when 459 MW was installed. Of this 596 MW, around 2% corresponds to self-consumption facilities that are not connected to the grid. ...

