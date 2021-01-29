Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H8G1 ISIN: FR0011005933 Ticker-Symbol: 0DL 
Frankfurt
29.01.21
08:18 Uhr
19,300 Euro
-0,200
-1,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOSYNEX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOSYNEX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90018,30011:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOSYNEX
BIOSYNEX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOSYNEX19,300-1,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.