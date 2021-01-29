Masdar is launching a pilot green hydrogen project in the United Arab Emirates. In a recent conversation with pv magazine, two company officials described the project and explained how the hydrogen will be used for road transport, aviation and shipping in Masdar City.Masdar is developing a pilot green hydrogen project with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Etihad Airways, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Siemens Energy, Marubeni, and the Lufthansa Group. The solar-powered electrolyzer will be built in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, with the aim of producing green hydrogen and sustainable ...

