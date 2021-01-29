DJ PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2020 financial results

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2020 financial results 29-Jan-2021 / 12:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of Q4 2020 financial results PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q4 2020 financial results on 4 February 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q4 &12M 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 4 February 2020 at 12.30 (London)/ 15.30 (Moscow). Conference ID: 1988308 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 9411 (local access) 0800 279 7204 (toll-free) Russian Dial: +7 495 646 9190 (local access) 8 10 8002 8675011 (toll-free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for seven days as follows: Replay Passcode: 1988308 International Dial: +44 (0)20 3859 5407 (local) 0 808 101 1153 (toll-free) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (toll-free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD8,157 million and EBITDA of USD2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: NOR TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 92590 EQS News ID: 1164386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

