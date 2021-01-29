Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
28.01.21
18:15 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,72 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60013,80011:56
13,70013,80012:09
Dow Jones News
29.01.2021 | 11:07
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2020 financial results

DJ PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2020 financial results 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2020 financial results 
29-Jan-2021 / 12:35 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notice of Q4 2020 financial results 
PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining 
companies, will report its Q4 2020 financial results on 4 February 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow). 
A conference call on Q4 &12M 2020 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial 
Officer, will be held on 4 February 2020 at 12.30 (London)/ 15.30 (Moscow). 
Conference ID: 1988308 
International Dial: 
+44 (0)330 336 9411 (local access) 
0800 279 7204 (toll-free) 
Russian Dial: 
+7 495 646 9190 (local access) 
8 10 8002 8675011 (toll-free) 
The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for seven days as follows: 
Replay Passcode: 1988308 
International Dial: 
+44 (0)20 3859 5407 (local) 
0 808 101 1153 (toll-free) 
Russian Dial: 
810 800 2702 1012 (toll-free) 
 
 
 
Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
Evgeny Belov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
evgenii.belov@severstal.com 
 
Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
 
 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. 
Severstal reported revenue of USD8,157 million and EBITDA of USD2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production 
in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  92590 
EQS News ID:   1164386 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 04:36 ET (09:36 GMT)

SEVERSTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.