Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
29.01.2021
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, January 29

29 January 2021

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary


