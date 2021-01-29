Anzeige
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO SSH'S INVESTOR CALL ON FEBRUARY 2, 2021 ABOUT THE DELTAGON ACQUISITION

SSH is pleased to invite investors, analysts, bankers, and media to an investor call on February 2, 2021 at 10:00 EET.

In the call, SSH will provide more information about the acquisition of Deltagon, announced on January 29. Members of SSH, Deltagon, and Erillisverkot Group management teams will be present in the call.

The call is aimed at investors, analysts, bankers, and media. The presentations from the call will be made available on the SSH web site) shortly after the event.

Time: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:00 EET
Place: Video Call

To join the call, please register no later than Monday, February 1 at 14.00 EET by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of February 1.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO

SSH Communications Security
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organiza-tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.


