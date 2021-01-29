The home outdoor pest control devices market is poised to grow by USD 194.96 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2020-2024
The report on the home outdoor pest control devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased landscaping and gardening.
The home outdoor pest control devices market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies gardening as a leisure activity as one of the prime reasons driving the home outdoor pest control devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The home outdoor pest control devices market covers the following areas:
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Sizing
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Forecast
Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Armatron Co.
- Bell Laboratories Inc.
- Bird B Gone Inc.
- Bird-X Inc.
- JT Eaton Co. Inc.
- Kaz Inc.
- Nixalite of America Inc.
- Olee International Pte Ltd.
- STV International Ltd.
- Thermacell Repellents Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Power Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
