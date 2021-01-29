A Russian-Italian research group has developed a two-dimensional transition metal carbide, known as MXenes, to collect photocurrent in perovskite cells. The cells were built with an inverted configuration and are based on a nickel(II) oxide hole transporting layer. The scientists claim that the doping technique allowed them to increase the efficiency of the cell by more than 2%.Scientists from Russia's National University of Science and Technology (MISiS) and Italy's Tor Vergata University have increased the efficiency of an inverted perovskite solar cell by around 2%, via the use of two-dimensional ...

