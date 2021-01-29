Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2021 | 12:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Clarification to changes in fee model for collateral management

Nasdaq Clearing would like to make further clarification about the clearing
notice sent December 15, 2020. 

Interest calculation cash collateral

There will not be any changes in the Nasdaq Deposit Rate ("NDR") interest
accrual. NDR and calculation methodology can be found in the CMS Web. 

New security collateral fee

Tiered security collateral fee model for custody accounts in the Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets clearing service 

End of day market      Security collateral fee for  Security collateral fee for 
 value of the           custody accounts where       custody accounts where cash
 securities             cash collateral              collateral constitutes less
 collateral in the      constitutes 35% or more of   than 35% of the total      
 custody account. Fee   the total collateral value   collateral value used to   
 will be charged for    used to cover total margin   cover total margin         
 all applicable tiers   requirement                  requirement                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> EUR 350 million      9 bps                        11 bps                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EUR 150 - 350 million  10 bps                       12 bps                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
< EUR 150 million      11 bps                       13 bps                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The security collateral fee will be charged on a monthly basis by aggregation
of the daily fee calculation based on end of day security market value on the
custody account. 

In addition, the description of how we calculate the security collateral fee
for the Nasdaq Commodities Market have been clarified in the fee list, but note
that no change in how we calculate this fee has been implemented at this time. 

Fee list

The complete fee list with additional information can be found on Nasdaq
Clearing's website at,
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-collateral-management-fee-list 

Please note that the new CMS fees will be applied from February 1, 2021.

For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing:

Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
