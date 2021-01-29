Arricano Real Estate Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Holding(s) in Company 29-Jan-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 January 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (the "Company") Holding in Company The Company announces that it was notified on 28 January 2021 that Dragon Capital Investments Limited now holds 12,924,000 ordinary shares in the Company (representing 12.51% of the Company's issued share capital) which were previously owned by Dragon Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC, both companies being members of the Dragon Group. For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: HOL TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 92597 EQS News ID: 1164428 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 29, 2021 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)