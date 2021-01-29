Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
29.01.2021 | 13:01
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Holding(s) in Company 
29-Jan-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 January 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(the "Company") 
Holding in Company 
The Company announces that it was notified on 28 January 2021 that Dragon Capital Investments Limited now holds 
12,924,000 ordinary shares in the Company (representing 12.51% of the Company's issued share capital) which were 
previously owned by Dragon Ukrainian Properties & Development PLC, both companies being members of the Dragon Group. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Arricano Real Estate plc       Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
 
Nominated Adviser and Broker:    Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
WH Ireland Limited 
Chris Fielding 
 
Financial PR:            Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
Novella Communications Limited 
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          CY0102941610 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          ARO 
LEI Code:      213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
Sequence No.:  92597 
EQS News ID:   1164428 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
