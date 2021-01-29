Imperial X Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, January 29
29 January 2021
Imperial X plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 29 January 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 73,285,149 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 73,285,149.
The above figure of 73,285,149 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
