ShelterZoom Releases DocuWalk v3.0 Hyperledger Document Management & e-Signature Solution

DocuWalk v3.0 updates the core experience on the blockchain-based productivity system, includes significant app updates and other new features.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / ShelterZoom, creator of DocuWalk, an easy-to-use blockchain-based SaaS platform document management & e-signature system, announced today the release of DocuWalk v3.0. New updates transform the core experience of DocuWalk with a newly designed interface, improved folder structure, enhanced PDF workbench collaboration, improved contract negotiation functions, bug fixes and more. DocuWalk is the first all-encompassing blockchain-based document collaboration tool with blockchain e-signatures built into the platform.

Updates:

PDF Workbench

Expanded options in the toolbar allow users to manipulate and add to PDF files with tools such as draw, highlight, comment, annotate, highlight, underline, strike through, bookmark, and create thumbnails.

Blockchain signature enabled

Folders

New folder structure allows for easier organization by storing files in folders and sub-folders.

Projects

New option on the sidebar allows users to create macro-level project folders which can contain both documents, contracts, and PDFs.

Templates

Visual design of icons and fillable fields has been updated.

Templates from other platforms can now be imported.

Language expansion

DocuWalk documents now support Japanese characters based on fonts from the highly regarded Japan-based company Morisawa, known for its artistry in preserving Japanese fonts.

A Japanese version of the DocuWalk website and sign-up process has launched in conjunction with the in-app functionalities.

Menu and Sidebar

More navigation options have been added with Contextual Menus. Changes to the sidebar create more space in the main pane for more of a distraction-free writing experience.

Fixes

Autosave takes place every 60 seconds for contracts and documents.

Numerous bug fixes across the app and user experience.

Billing

Updates to the billing process provide a more streamlined experience.

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, creator of DocuWalk, provides blockchain-based SaaS software that underpins the daily operations of businesses around the world. As first-to-market leaders in the space, ShelterZoom delivers a new type of highly private and secure document and contract platform to fully support remote operations with virtual negotiation rooms and blockchain signatures. A full suite of tools brings together multiple platforms into one central, secure workspace so businesses around the world can work seamlessly whether they are in-person or operating from remote locations. In just two years the company's footprint has expanded to several countries outside the U.S. and continues to see strong demand from around the globe.

For more information: www.docuwalk.com | www.shelterzoom.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

About CommPro Worldwide

CommPro Worldwide is a purpose-driven, media and communication agency specializing in public-private partnerships and impact event coverage worldwide. With a network of over 11,000 NGO's and 480 impact initiatives across 160 countries and 6 continents, CommPro Worldwide designs, builds and executes strategic impact communication programs for organizations of all levels and types. CommPro Worldwide's mission is to develop sustainable communication strategies and impact platforms for organizations to deliver messaging that inspires social change. As proud supporters of the United Nations SDG's and the Vatican-based, Humanity 2.0 initiative, CommPro is dedicated to helping our clients navigate through a sea of impact and sustainable partnership opportunities that yields the highest impact for their business objective.

For more information visit: www.commpro.com

Strategic Partnerships Contact:

Matt Bird, CEO

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (646) 401-4499

E: matt@commpro.com

Communications Contact:

Nicole Liddy, Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) 702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

ShelterZoom Media Contact:

Josh Knoller

Nicholas Lence, Communications

C: (201) 294-9586

E: josh@nicholaslence.com

SOURCE: ShelterZoom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626672/ShelterZoom-Releases-DocuWalk-v30-Hyperledger-Document-Management-e-Signature-Solution