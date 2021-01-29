Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a uniquely positioned cannabis-infused CPG company, announced today that its LivRelief CBD cream achieved the #1 revenue position within the Infused Topicals category in Ontario based on Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") sales data, as of December 2020 (the "OCS Sales Data").

The Company's LivRelief CBD cream was the top-selling SKU in the Infused Topicals category in Ontario for the six-month period ended December 2020, by dollars sold, based on OCS Sales Data. In addition, for the same period, the Company's LivRelief brand captured approximately 32% market share within the Infused Topicals category in Ontario based on sales revenue. 1

"We are very pleased to be ranked as the #1 selling infused topical in the Ontario market," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Our innovative infused topical with its effective and differentiated delivery system has resonated well with consumers, and established itself as the leader in the Infused Topicals category. We will continue to educate the market on this category and look forward to building on this success with a number of new innovative product formats and line extensions in 2021."





LivRelief Infused Topicals

LivRelief's infused products are available nationally through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, as well as in cannabis stores throughout Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick. Additional provincial distribution agreements are expected shortly.

LivRelief's infused topicals are currently available in two formats - a CBD-only formulation containing 250mgs of CBD and a 1:1 format formulation with 125mgs of THC and 125mgs of CBD.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is global CPG company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on sleep, pain, and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space with a focus on cannabis-infused and non-infused consumer packaged goods. Harvest One owns and operates three subsidiaries; Dream Water Global, LivRelief (consumer) and Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Notes

1 Data cited is based on sales information provided by OCS.

