FactMR: Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market to Witness Rising Adoption of Millimeter Wave Radar Detection: Fact.MR Study

Rapid technological developments to augment AI and machine learning deployment to ensure greater air traffic control

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / The global airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection systems market is anticipated to register stable growth in 2021 over 2020. Growth outlook for the forthcoming decade is expected to remain largely positive, registering a CAGR exceeding 7%. Gradual lifting of restrictions in the post-COVID-19 era is expected to temporarily stunt growth of the market.

The market is heavily banking on radar technology advancements. A prominent development in this respect is the emergence of millimeter wave radar detection system. With an enhanced ability to penetrate through fog, smoke and dust, this technology has grabbed significant eyeballs within the global aviation industry. Hence, manufacturers are effectively incorporating this technology to introduce effective FOD detection systems.

For instance, ELVA-1 offers an FOD detection system operating at 76 GHz or 3.9 mm in wavelength as a frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW), by facilitating cyclical detection of the location of foreign objects by 50% of the runway width. Likewise, DENSO Corporation deploys a system to ensure pre-crash safety (PCS), with a detection distance of over 200 meters and an 18o radius.

"Surging civil and military air traffic operations in the wake of rapid urbanization is increasing investments in airport construction, leading to substantial uptake in foreign object debris detection system in recent years," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1897

Key Takeaways from the FOD Detection Systems Study

Hardware-based FOD detection systems to reach multi-million dollar valuation in 2021

By end-use, civil operations are likely to account for over 2 out of 5 sales across the forecast period

Support & maintenance services expected to maintain significant lead, attributed to burgeoning aircraft handling operations

U.S. to remain the primary FOD detection systems hub due to the presence of a strong aviation industry

U.K. to register nearly three out of ten FOD detection systems adoption through 2021

Germany and France to register stable adoption, however, projections are set to decline amid increasing operations in other European countries

Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Singapore are poised to generate credible expansion opportunities

FOD Detection Systems Market- Prominent Drivers

Improvements in RADAR systems to provide significant impetus to FOD detection systems

Enhanced uptake of AI and machine learning to overcome obstacles posed by conventional debris detection systems to catapult growth

Manufacturers are focusing on providing advanced image detection systems to facilitate real-time monitoring of hostile conditions

FOD Detection Systems Market- Key Restraints

Small FOD detection is rendered highly difficult in case of heavy ground clutter, especially for millimeter wave RADAR systems

High installation and deployment costs are expected to restrict FOD detection systems uptake at smaller airports

Discover more about the airport runway FOD detection systems market with 152 figures and 57 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/1897/airport-runway-foreign-object-debris-detection-systems-market

Competitive Landscape

The Stratech Group Ltd., Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A, Moog Inc., Trex Aviation Systems, Xsight Systems Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., and Pavemetrics Systems Inc. are some dominant FOD detection systems providers profiled by Fact.MR in its report. The aforementioned system providers are entering into contractual agreements with government aviation authorities to avail projects, compelling them to invest in advanced research and development capabilities.

In August 2020, Xsight Systems Inc. collaborated with Bayanat Engineering Qatar, a leading airport systems integrator in the Gulf and North Africa to deploy an intelligent Runway Debris Monitoring System (RDMS) at the Hamad International Airport, Doha to ensure safe runway operations by detecting FODs in a timely manner.

Likewise, in 2019, a tripartite agreement was reached on by the Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad and the University of Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to jointly launch the operation of high-precision FOD detection systems for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The initiative is a part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan.

More Valuable Insights on Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airport runway FOD detection systems market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period (2021-2031). The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (hardware [stationary and mobile] and services [installation, support & maintenance, and training & certification]) and end-use industry (civil and military), across 4 major regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

How are Radar Improvements Influencing Developments in Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems?

What are the Prominent Challenges Impacting Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market Players?

How are Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Faring in the United States?

What are the Commercial Prospects of Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems in the United Kingdom?

Why is Turkey Displaying High Potential for Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems?

Get Access to the Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1897/S

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the ICT Domain

Physical Access Control Devices (PACS) Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the physical access control system (PACS) market offers a 10-year forecast from 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining market growth. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Structured Cabling Market: A detailed assessment of the structured cabling value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR's coverage on the global structured cabling market, for the forecast period ranging from 2021 to 2031. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players.

Serial Console Server Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the serial console server market offers 10-year forecast for 2020-2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the serial console server market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626733/Airport-Runway-FOD-Detection-Systems-Market-to-Witness-Rising-Adoption-of-Millimeter-Wave-Radar-Detection-FactMR-Study