FactMR: Rising Sugar-Free & GMO-Free Foods Demand to Catapult Free-From Foods Demand: Fact.MR

Rising prevalence of food induced chronic and infectious diseases is prompting consumers to opt for natural alternatives

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR's global free-from foods market research report projects the landscape to make credible gains for FY 2021-22 over 2020. A paradigm shift towards natural foods induced by the COVID-19 pandemic is the primary stimulant behind this enhanced growth. Moreover, forecast for the next 10 years appears optimistic, registering a notable CAGR until 2031.

Fact.MR notes promising developments in the sugar-free segment, with the United States, Germany and China emerging as key investment destinations, owing to heightened sugar consumption levels. In 2020, Chinese glucose manufacturer JK Sucralose announced a US$ 30 million investment project to develop half-sugar with five times higher sweetness and reduced calorie levels as a part of the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

As the developed world reaches a saturation point, manufacturers are increasingly targeting emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific, with prolific opportunities in store across the GMO-free domain. India and China are likely to remain attractive growth spots, as governments race to encourage natural food production. Since January 2021, the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India announced a list of 24 food brands requiring a mandatory GM-free certification.

"Increasing scramble to acquire clean label certifications and licenses are anticipated to generate significant research and development prospects for new entrants, as well as reduce regulatory compliance burdens on established players, paving way for enhanced penetration," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Free-From Foods Study

By product, GMO-free foods are expected to gain massive traction, registering almost twofold growth through 2031

Organic free-from foods to acquire top priority, with consumers opting for naturally derived foods

Hypermarkets/supermarket sales to remain the primary distribution channel, online sales catching up

U.S to emerge as a highly lucrative market, owing to waning artificial foods consumption

U.K to register steady Y-o-Y growth, with approximately three out of ten consumers opting for GMO-free foods

Tough government regulations to curb adulterated food sales is driving growth in France and Germany

Japan and South Korea to emerge as highly attractive markets in 2021, owing to a gradual shift towards healthy eating

Free-From Foods Market- Prominent Drivers

Growing prevalence of lactose and gluten intolerance is poised to widen sales of free-from foods and beverages

Increasing number of investments by food & beverage companies in product development, strategic collaborations and links with government agencies expected to propel growth

Manufacturers to acquire maximum gains across the developed world, as consumers wrestle with various food induced chronic ailments

Free-From Foods Market- Key Restraints

Instances of misbranding and mislabeling by unscrupulous entities is limiting uptake of free-from foods

Free-from foods are often priced at a premium rate, rendering them unaffordable to middle income and low income households

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the free-from foods market report include Nestle SA, Tate & Lyle Plc. Danone SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Company, General Mills Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Kikkoman Corporation, Lactalis International and Post Holdings Inc.

Offering clean-label and additive free foods remain the cornerstone of the aforementioned market players. For instance, Nestle USA acquired Freshly, a pioneer in healthy prepared meals, in October 2020, with the objective of expanding its healthy and additive free food products portfolio in forthcoming years. The deal was sealed at a value of US$ 950 million.

Major emphasis is being laid on providing non-GMO foods to ensure maximum health benefits. In 2017, Tate & Lyle received the Non-GMO Project verification for its PromOat® Beta Glucan and PrOatein® Oat Protein ingredients. This conferment has enabled the food ingredients and solutions company to expand its outreach in the non-GMO segment in the past three years.

More Valuable Insights on Free-from Foods Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global free-from foods market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the free-from foods market on the basis of product (GMO-free, sugar free, dairy free, gluten free, meat free, lactose-free, and artificial ingredient-free), nature (conventional and organic), and sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others), across six major regions.

