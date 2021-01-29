DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Announces First Unique Global Customer for DataNavee PPI Hiring Solution

CUSTOMER IN BUSINESS FOR 20 YEARS OPERATES ON 4 CONTINENTS - THROUGH 10 BRANDS - SERVICING 16 INDUSTRIES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, DataNavee (www.datanavee.com) has just completed an Agreement to supply its PPI Hiring Solution to one of the fastest growing recruitment & HR consulting firms in the world, Shepherd Search Group®.

This is the second customer group using the PPI Hiring Solution following the announcement of Channel Partner Police Exams Solutions, LLC ("PES") pursuant to the January 5, 2021 Press Release, but it is the first direct customer for DataNavee.

Shepherd Search Group®, (https://www.shepherdsearchgroup.com) is a Florida based consortium of some of the most successful, niche-oriented search firms across the globe specializing in executive search, permanent placement, interim leadership, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, training and organizational consulting. Today Shepherd is made up of ten different recruitment brands across four continents serving more than sixteen industries.

Shepherd is a world leader in its recruiting methodology as it utilizes the best technologies available, and it imbues a work ethic seldom seen among its peers. As noted on their website, "Our recruiters stand out because they are experts in their fields. Shepherd's retention rate is the best in the recruitment business and our guarantee period has thrown the industry into a "tizzy." Shepherd's two-shift operation reduces recruitment cycle times significantly while our search firms dominate their space in fields where talent is short and representation is critical."

The Agreement with Shepherd will see the PPI Hiring Solution being made available to it's recruiters around the world.

"The benefits to Shepherd and our clients are enormous because it helps both our recruiters and our clients to pinpoint the type of individual they are looking for thereby creating a much stronger match," said Shepherd CEO, David Gantshar. "This tool makes our recruiters more efficient at servicing their clients, and it helps ensure the placement is retained longer. This is a win-win for recruiters and clients alike, and we are proud to be able to partner with DataNavee to offer this Solution around the world."

About DataNavee

DataNavee has been incorporated to draw together the efforts of a team of artificial intelligence engineers and developers from around the world.

It is currently focused on providing solutions that utilize "predictive analytics as a service" so that clients could upload their own data sets as input for the predictive software and be provided with custom reports. This direct access approach eliminates the needs for clients to maintain expensive in-house scientists, while at the same time producing highly sophisticated predictive analytics at a small fraction of the cost of custom in-house solutions.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta .

DigiMax has expanded its financial services base to utilize Predictive Analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence both for its own initiatives, and to provide such expertise to both corporations and individuals through a series of SaaS-based Applications currently being introduced into the marketplace.

