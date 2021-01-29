Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (FEET), an emerging markets (EM) consumer theme focused investment trust launched in 2014, has recently undergone a gradual, but notable transition. In May 2019 Michael O'Brien and Sandip Patodia took over day-to-day management from Terry Smith, to focus full-time on FEET. The trust, which has evolved with the emerging consumer story since launch, has retained the same strategy: to own high-quality, consumer-focused companies. A number of changes of emphasis have been made. The managers have made the portfolio more focused by number of holdings (38 at end-December 2020) yet have diversified it by theme and sector. The managers stress that the fund suits patient investors with a long-term time horizon, as the underlying strong portfolio fundamentals should eventually come through in superior performance, regardless of market momentum.

