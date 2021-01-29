Spanish developer Isigenere has built a 338 kW floating array on the surfaces of two adjacent ponds in the Netherlands. The plant relies on a special mounting system design that avoids contact between the solar panels and the sides of the pond.From pv magazine Spain Isigenere, a Spanish engineering company and provider of floating PV structures, and PV system integrator MarEtec have recently completed the installation of a new floating solar plant for Limagrain Nederland BV, a Dutch seed supplier for agricultural industries. The floating array, which has a capacity of 338 kW, is located in two ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...