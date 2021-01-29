Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration



PR Newswire

London, January 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 22.90p per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 2 March 2021, the dividend will be paid on 9 March 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 12 February 2021. The ex-dividend date is 11 February 2021. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 26 February 2021.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

29 January 2021

