CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in Michigan

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce its newest location in Dearborn Heights, MI. CPR Dearborn Heights is Mohammad Abboud's first store in the CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise. He will be opening the store with current franchisee, Ali Kahn, the sole owner of CPR Westland. CPR Dearborn Heights joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores worldwide.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Dearborn Heights, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/dearborn-heights-mi/

"CPR is excited to continue working with Mohammad and Ali," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Their experience managing CPR Westland will enable CPR Dearborn Heights to become the leading provider of repair services in the area."

The city of Dearborn Heights is part of Wayne County, MI. Mohammad and Ali's store is located on Joy Road, near the intersection with Telegraph Road, making it a convenient location in the town's heart. The store is located directly behind Joe Randazzo's Fruit and Vegetable Market. CPR Dearborn Heights looks forward to being its community's most accessible repair store.

"I am looking forward to continuing with the CPR family," said Mohammad on the opening of his first store. "With the work I have done with Ali at CPR Westland, I am excited to see how CPR Dearborn Heights can become a resource for the community."

Mohammad resides in Dearborn Heights, MI, with his family. He is a student at the University of Michigan Dearborn. He enjoys playing sports and especially cheering on the Detroit Lions. Mohammad and Ali have been working together in the CPR network for a little over two years.

Mohammad's repair team can handle many device-related issues, from cracked screens to faulty batteries. People of the community can count on CPR Dearborn Heights for industry-leading repair service whether it is for their smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. To learn more about CPR Dearborn Heights, get in contact with the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Dearborn Heights is located at:

24309 Joy Rd

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

Please contact the store at (313) 983-9839 or via email: repairs@cpr-dearbornheights.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/dearborn-heights-mi/

Ali's other store, CPR Westland, is located at:

33676 Ford Rd

Westland, MI 48185

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626762/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-Opening-of-New-Store-in-Michigan