Graph technology and graph analytics are used across industries for different purposes, including social media analysis, risk analysis, fraud detection and prevention, and supply chain optimization. The access to huge volumes of digital data sets has necessitated businesses to look beyond traditional data querying tools to analyze and correlate data points. With the help of graph analytics, decision-makers can integrate data from various sources and find correlations between disparate data points to build context. While graph databases aren't new to the business world, graph analytics is a relatively new concept that has gained prominence due to the growing need to manage unstructured data across industries. Speak to our expertsto learn how our graph analytics capabilities, combined with advanced analytics techniques, can help you tackle the big data challenge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005313/en/

Get in touch with us to learn how graph analytics can help improve your business performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the data scientists and analytics experts at QuantzigSelecting only a subset of the correlations between various data points and creating relational tables to draw conclusions or make crucial business decisions can hinder business growth."

Quantzig holds a proven track record in helping global companies leverage data to explore new opportunities, enhance customer satisfaction, and improve data governance. Request a FREE proposalfor expert insights and personalized recommendations on leveraging data for business decision making.

Addressing the challenges associated with the proliferation of big data, Quantzig, a global data analytics, and BI advisory firm, sheds light on the role of graph analytics in data analysis and effective data management in its recent release. Read the complete article (https://bit.ly/2KYu3tr) to learn how graph analytics can improve organizational decision-making, social media network analysis, and the overall business performance.

The article offers comprehensive insights on:

The importance of graph technology and graph analytics The applications of graph analytics The business benefits of analyzing correlations between entities

We now offer free pilot projects to help companies better understand the role of analytics from a business viewpoint. Request a free pilot to get started and discover how you can maximize data usage and improve decisions by partnering with us.

Graph analytics and graph databases have been evolving with the rise in computing power and data proliferation over the past decade. Given the complex business scenario, organizations are increasingly banking upon graph analytics for analyzing complex data relationships. As businesses and organizations continue pushing the data analysis capabilities, the ability to derive insights in increasingly complex ways makes graph analytics a must-have for addressing today's challenges and future needs.

Our collaborations with global businesses have helped us learn that most organizations lack advanced analytics systems that simplify this otherwise cumbersome data analysis process. While one cannot disregard the contributions of traditional tools, businesses need to understand the benefits of using advanced analytics solutions like graph analytics to address data management challenges. Quantzig's advanced analytics platforms offer several data management features such as data dashboarding and data visualization that highlight outliers, improve discrepancy management, and drive process transparency. Request more informationif you're looking to incorporate graph analytics in your decision-making process.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005313/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us