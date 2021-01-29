Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.: Margaret Lake Diamonds Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85)(OTC PINK:DDIAF) announces the Morrison Copper-Gold Project Located in Omineca Region of British Columbia acquired August 6, 2020, by order of the British Columbia Gold Commissioner, has been returned to the previous leaseholder and the project has been dropped. The Company continues to work with the prospectors on potential administrative and legal remedies to reacquire the project. Further, the Board of Directors has approved the following changes in management:

Neil Foran has been appointed CEO. George Kovalyov has been appointed as CFO and Director. Patrick Butler has been appointed as a Director.

The Board of Directors of Margaret Lake Diamonds is:

Neil Foran. George Kovalyov. Jim Wiesenberg. Patrick Butler.

The Audit committee is as follows:

George Kovalyov. Patrick Butler. Jim Wiesenberg.

Contact Information:

Neil Foran

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 681-7735

neil@margaretlakediamonds.com

Forward-Looking Statements

