Capital for Colleagues plc - Notice of AGM

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

29 January 2021

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 12 noon on Friday, 26th February 2021 at the 2nd Floor Office C, The Design Centre, Roman Way, Crusader Park, Warminster, Wiltshire BA12 8SP has been posted to shareholders in the Company today. The document will also be available on the Company's website at www.capitalforcolleagues.com.

In light of current social distancing measures, the AGM this year will be run as a closed meeting, and members will not be able to attend. The Company will make arrangements such that the legal requirements to hold the AGM can be satisfied through the attendance of a minimum number of members and the format of the AGM will be purely functional - the AGM will comprise only the formal votes without any business update or questions and answers.

Members are therefore strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the explanatory notes set out in the notice of AGM.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

