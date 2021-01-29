Module maker Risen has agreed to buy 34 GW of solar glass from Flat Glass Group (FGG). Both Trina and Goodwee announced strong profit growth for 2020.Chinese module manufacturer Risen and solar glass maker Flat Glass Group (FGG) signed a glass supply deal on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, Risen and some of its subsidiaries will purchase around 34 GW (234 million square metres) of PV glass from FGG from 2021 to 2023 based on a monthly bargaining price. The estimated value of the supply contract is around RMB 8.9 billion (US$1.39 billion). Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...